Theme of the Week: Living In A State Of Rest

Key Bible Verse: I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken. Therefore my heart is glad and my tongue rejoices; my body also will rest secure. (Psalm 16:8–9, NIV)

There is more to pursuing rest than selecting the right method. The concrete steps we take to prepare for rest and the disciplines we practice (like observing Sabbath as a regular discipline) are ways that we reposition ourselves so that we are more susceptible to rest. But resting is not itself rest any more than eating is food.

We sometimes speak of an object as being "at rest." The same can be said of us. There is a positional dimension to the rest we enjoy in Christ. We are described as being "in" Christ. We have been rescued out of the domain of darkness and have been "brought into" the kingdom of the Father's beloved Son (Col. 1:12). As a result the Scriptures describe our present position as one in which we are already seated with Christ in the heavenly realms (Eph. 2:6). When we are united to Christ by faith, we enter into his finished work. All that needs to be done to reconcile us to God has been done. We did not create this rest nor can we add anything to it. Like the land that was promised to Israel, the rest Christ provides is both our permanent possession and our proper location.

Lord, remind me that rest is not something I need to strive for, but rather something you give me.