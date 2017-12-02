Eternal Hope

Theme of the Week: Our Greatest Hope

Key Bible Verse: So do not throw away this confident trust in the Lord. Remember the great reward it brings you! (Hebrews 10:35)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 10:32-39

If you woke each morning and your heart leapt with hope, knowing that the renewal of all things was just around the corner—might even come today—you would be one happy person. If you knew in every fiber of your being that nothing is lost, that everything will be restored to you and then some, you would be armored against discouragement and despair. If your heart's imagination were filled with rich expectations of all the goodness coming to you, your confidence would be contagious; you would be unstoppable, revolutionary.

Friends—don't you let anyone or anything cheat you of this hope; it is your spiritual lifeline. Do not let anything diminish the beauty, power, and significance of this hope above all hopes. Jesus lived the way he did in this world, for this world, because his hope was set beyond this world; that is the secret of his life (Heb. 12:2).

We need to take this hope so seriously we sell everything to buy this field (Matt. 13:44). We must make this utterly real and tangible, so that over time our souls are truly anchored by it.

—John Eldredge in All Things New

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, I place my ultimate hope in your return. Let me be found faithful as I wait for my future hope to be fully revealed.