Experience Grace
Theme of the Week: Let God's Word Rock Your World
Saturday, December 30, 2017
Average rating:
[ see ratings/comments | 3 Comments ]
Key Bible Verse: Don't you see how wonderfully kind, tolerant, and patient God is with you? Does this mean nothing to you? Can't you see that his kindness is intended to turn you from your sin? (Romans 2:4)
Dig Deeper: Romans 1:18-2:4
God's patience, his kindness, his constant "recalculating," is meant to lead you to repentance.
I don't know what is going on in your life right now. I don't know what excuses you've made for your anger, your lack of forgiveness, your lack of courage, your addictions, your immoral relationships. But right now I beg you to tremble at the Word of God and realize that if the Holy Spirit is in you, if you have a new nature, you have power over those things.
Maybe you [simply] need to be reminded that you have everything you need, everything that pertains to life and godliness (2 Pet. 1:3, ESV). You are a partaker of divine nature (2 Pet. 1:4, ESV), and you can live as a holy man of God (1 Pet. 1:15-16), as someone who trembles at his Word. I pray that you experience the grace of God in a powerful way. Maybe you feel like you've been earning an F, but my prayer is that you will experience so much of God's grace that everyone around you says, "Wow. I wish I had your God."
—Francis Chan in Passion
Adapted from Passion ©2014 by Louie Giglio with Francis Chan and other contributors. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.
Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.
Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, may I read my Bible with great reverence and expectancy, knowing that I’m reading words that are inspired by you.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
|
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating:
Displaying 1–3 of 3 comments
See all comments
Curt Schleicher
i show people my Godly man-ness by treating my brothers and sisters in Christ as well as those who don't know your ways with respect and kindness---in word and actions. The ways i could change would be to be more consistent in my attitude toward others and denying myself more. As several others have mentioned, to let my hands and the words that come from my lips would show more of You and less of me. In Jesus' name, i pray, amen.
Steve Pappas
MOI- Romans 1:18-2:4; To be a man of you Lord God, that my life would be a testament to your Grace and mercy. Do I love you enough to obey you in all I do. I know by my actions sometimes not. That I would remember each day that you are really speaking to me through your all powerful word. Words from your lips, words of life. May I never take them for granted.
ANTHONY Swaggerty
Share and share what God gives freely with other's in that we are having communion with not only God, but with our brothers and sisters too. As intended be his hands to help feed and offer sustenance... thanks M.O.I. Anthony