Experience Grace

Theme of the Week: Let God's Word Rock Your World

Key Bible Verse: Don't you see how wonderfully kind, tolerant, and patient God is with you? Does this mean nothing to you? Can't you see that his kindness is intended to turn you from your sin? (Romans 2:4)

Dig Deeper: Romans 1:18-2:4

God's patience, his kindness, his constant "recalculating," is meant to lead you to repentance.

I don't know what is going on in your life right now. I don't know what excuses you've made for your anger, your lack of forgiveness, your lack of courage, your addictions, your immoral relationships. But right now I beg you to tremble at the Word of God and realize that if the Holy Spirit is in you, if you have a new nature, you have power over those things.

Maybe you [simply] need to be reminded that you have everything you need, everything that pertains to life and godliness (2 Pet. 1:3, ESV). You are a partaker of divine nature (2 Pet. 1:4, ESV), and you can live as a holy man of God (1 Pet. 1:15-16), as someone who trembles at his Word. I pray that you experience the grace of God in a powerful way. Maybe you feel like you've been earning an F, but my prayer is that you will experience so much of God's grace that everyone around you says, "Wow. I wish I had your God."

—Francis Chan in Passion

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, may I read my Bible with great reverence and expectancy, knowing that I’m reading words that are inspired by you.