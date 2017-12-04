Flame Out World

Theme of the Week: Living In A State Of Rest

Key Bible Verse: "Martha, Martha, you are worried and upset about many things, but one thing is necessary. Mary has made the right choice, and it will not be taken away from her." (Luke 10:41-42, CSB)

Dig Deeper: Luke 10:38-42

Sleep comes to me as a surprise, greeting me like a lover who embraces me from behind. So it is with the rest of Christ.

—John Koessler (Chair and professor of pastoral studies at Moody Bible Institute)

The world in which we live and work values perfect attendance and admires those who are always busy. No employer has ever given an award to someone because they took a regular vacation. When it comes to ministry, our values are much the same. We admire those who burn brightly and flame out more than we do those measured souls who shine with an even light. We look up to those pastors of old who were so devoted to ministry that they ruined their health and died at a young age. We suspect that the measure of our ministry success is inversely proportional to the amount of space that remains in our appointment book. The smaller the margin we have left for leisure, the more successful we must be.

In such an environment rest is an emergency measure rather than a primary pursuit. We rest out of necessity. We may step out of the race for a time but we do so reluctantly and only so that we can reenter it with renewed vigor. We see the value of rest but not for its own sake. We feel that we must first justify rest before we can indulge in it.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, remind me that rest is not something I need to strive for, but rather something you give me.