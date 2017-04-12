Follow the Signs

Theme of the week: Satisfying Our Craving for Happiness

Key Bible Verse: Then I will go to the altar of God, to God who is my joy and happiness. I will praise you with a harp, God, my God. (Psalm 43:4, NCV)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 35

God created us with a craving that longs to be filled.

I have to assume [Mardoche] would have enjoyed eating his own food, because he doesn't get much of it in the first place. Yet he made a clear choice that came from his own desire for happiness, and that choice was to give me what he himself could have enjoyed. He evidently weighed his options—either he could eat his food and be happy, or he could give some of it to me and be even happier—and he chose his own greatest joy.

You might think choosing our greatest joy is selfish in the same way that pursuing our own happiness each day can seem selfish. But Mardoche demonstrated otherwise, and John Piper [in his book Desiring God] has helped me to see that God means for us to maximize our joy by choosing that which will bring us our greatest pleasure: him.

God created us with a craving that longs to be filled. And when we fill this hole with anything but him, we realize none of it works: security, comfort, wealth, power, sex, success, popularity, status … anything and everything we believe will bring us fulfillment. I think we misunderstand the point of the craving itself.

This is the purpose of our cravings: They are signs that lead us to [God].

—Chris Tomlinson in Crave

Prayer for the Week

Lord, all that is truly pleasurable comes from you alone; may I never settle for "counterfeit pleasures."