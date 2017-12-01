God's Longsuffering

Theme of the Week: Our Greatest Hope

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: But we are looking forward to the new heavens and new earth he has promised, a world filled with God's righteousness. (2 Peter 3:13)

Dig Deeper: 2 Peter 3

We have the most exquisite hope to offer in all the world!

During his last time in the hospital, before he came home for hospice, [my friend] Craig told me about the screaming he heard late at night in the cancer ward. "You could hear screams of terror," he said. "It wasn't pain. It was the terror of facing death alone, death without God." This is why we need to over-come our personal qualms about evangelism. My goodness—we have the most exquisite hope to offer in all the world!

When Peter warned us against the mockers, he went on to explain the reason that Jesus has not yet returned: "The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance" (2 Pet. 3:9, NIV). God longs for the palingenesia more than anyone; but he delays and delays, in spite of human suffering, in spite of injustice, because he doesn't want anyone left out of the glorious life to come. Nor should we. These are delicate days for evangelism, but I think the wind is shifting. I think the crisis of hope sweeping the earth opens a door for us to speak to people of all cultures about our faith—especially the stunning news you now have about the restoration of all things!

—John Eldredge in All Things New

Adapted from All Things New ©2017 by John Eldredge. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, I place my ultimate hope in your return. Let me be found faithful as I wait for my future hope to be fully revealed.