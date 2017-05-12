Hearing God

Theme of the Week: Let God's Word Rock Your World

Key Bible Verse: We heard that voice from heaven while we were with Jesus on the holy mountain. This makes us more sure about the message the prophets gave. It is good for you to follow closely what they said as you would follow a light shining in a dark place. (2 Peter 1:18-19, NCV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Peter 1

[Matthew 17:6] says the disciples, including Peter, who was normally so quick to say something, fell on their faces. Terrified. Shaking. Trembling. Why? Because they were hearing God. They knew it was God's voice speaking, and they trembled.

Put yourself on that mountaintop. You have just seen Jesus in his glory and heard the voice of God say, "Listen to him. He's my Son." You're on your face trembling because the whole thing was so intense. And then look up to see Jesus. What are you going to do?

If you had just experienced what [the disciples] experienced, you'd be running to anyone you can find and saying, "I just heard the voice of God!"

That's what it would look like to tremble at God's Word. Yet we open our Bibles all the time, and we have to ask ourselves, "Does this have even a trace of this effect on my life?" We read, "You are the light of the world" (Matt. 5:14), and we think, Oh, okay. Whatever. What's next?

Imagine trembling at everything in your Bible! With every page you turn you maintain a sense that "I've just heard from the voice of God! I've got to listen! I've got to act!"

—Francis Chan in Passion

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, may I read my Bible with great reverence and expectancy, knowing that I’m reading words that are inspired by you.