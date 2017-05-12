Explore
Men of Integrity Issue: A new Day is coming
Heart-Pounding Terror
Theme of the Week: Let God's Word Rock Your World
Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Key Bible Verse: A voice from the cloud said, "This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him." When the disciples heard this, they fell on their faces and were terrified. (Matthew 17:5-6, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 17:1-8

[Today's Dig Deeper] describes an incredible experience:

Jesus took with him Peter and James, and John his brother, and led them up a high mountain by themselves. And he was transfigured before them, and his face shone like the sun, and his clothes became white as light. And behold, there appeared to them Moses and Elijah, talking with him. And Peter said to Jesus, "Lord, it is good that we are here. … " He was still speaking when, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them, and a voice from the cloud said, "This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him." When the disciples heard this, they fell on their faces and were terrified. But Jesus came and touched them, saying, "Rise, and have no fear." And when they lifted up their eyes, they saw no one but Jesus only (ESV).

Can you imagine what it would have been like to stand on that mountain? Imagine you and two of your friends walking to the top of a mountain with someone you know, and then suddenly this guy's face starts shining like the sun. You'd be terrified! Can you imagine how your heart would be pounding at that point? [Continued 12/28.]

—Francis Chan in Passion

Adapted from Passion ©2014 by Louie Giglio with Francis Chan and other contributors. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, may I read my Bible with great reverence and expectancy, knowing that I’m reading words that are inspired by you.

Join the Conversation

Curt Schleicher

July 15, 2014  8:45am

The one thing that stands out for me in this passage is the 3 disciples immediate obedience when they heard God's voice---they were immediately humbled at the words He spoke and treated him with the honor & respect due Him. However, Jesus' response to this display of reverence was to "touch" them --- removing all distance between them---allowing them access to Him. Thanks for this reminder of what a loving, caring Lord we have in Jesus.

Steve Pappas

July 15, 2014  6:28am

Matthew 17:1-8; Wow I don't remember reading this passage before. What it must have been like for Peter, James and John. It makes me think of who you are and what you gave up to come to earth.

ANTHONY Swaggerty

July 15, 2014  6:18am

To realize just how much God loves us for He gave us His son to relate to. It is just amazing and all He wants us to do is Listen to Him, His teaching and have no fear of Him. Perfect words. Anthony

A new Day is coming
