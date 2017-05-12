Heart-Pounding Terror

Theme of the Week: Let God's Word Rock Your World

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: A voice from the cloud said, "This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him." When the disciples heard this, they fell on their faces and were terrified. (Matthew 17:5-6, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 17:1-8

[Today's Dig Deeper] describes an incredible experience:

Jesus took with him Peter and James, and John his brother, and led them up a high mountain by themselves. And he was transfigured before them, and his face shone like the sun, and his clothes became white as light. And behold, there appeared to them Moses and Elijah, talking with him. And Peter said to Jesus, "Lord, it is good that we are here. … " He was still speaking when, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them, and a voice from the cloud said, "This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him." When the disciples heard this, they fell on their faces and were terrified. But Jesus came and touched them, saying, "Rise, and have no fear." And when they lifted up their eyes, they saw no one but Jesus only (ESV).

Can you imagine what it would have been like to stand on that mountain? Imagine you and two of your friends walking to the top of a mountain with someone you know, and then suddenly this guy's face starts shining like the sun. You'd be terrified! Can you imagine how your heart would be pounding at that point? [Continued 12/28.]

—Francis Chan in Passion

Adapted from Passion ©2014 by Louie Giglio with Francis Chan and other contributors. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, may I read my Bible with great reverence and expectancy, knowing that I’m reading words that are inspired by you.