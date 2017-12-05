His Work Is Done

Theme of the Week: Living In A State Of Rest

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: For you, a thousand years are as a passing day, as brief as a few night hours. (Psalm 90:4)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 90:1-12

On the seventh day God rested from all his work. Similarly, God's rest was more than an example. God's rest is the rest of completion rather than restoration. On the seventh day all God's work was finished.

The Creator enjoys a perpetual Sabbath. God is always at work in his creation, but he is also always at rest. This is difficult (perhaps impossible) for us to fully grasp. It sounds like a contradiction because we are time bound and can experience God's work only as a sequence of linear events. For God to will is to do. For example, Jesus is described as the "Lamb that was slain from the creation of the world" (Rev 13:8, NIV et al.). The kingdom will be given to those for whom it has been prepared "since the creation of world" (Mt. 25:34).

The work God does in the present brings that which God has purposed in eternity past into the realm of our experience. As far as God's purpose is concerned this work is already finished. This fact makes God's rest in Genesis the fountainhead of all rest. It also makes God's rest the starting point for all Christian practice. The things we do for God are an extension of his workmanship and proceed from God's finished work. Work and rest both begin with God.

—John Koessler in The Radical Pursuit of Rest

Adapted from The Radical Pursuit of Rest ©2016 by John Koessler. Used by permission of InterVarsity Press, P.O. Box 1400, Downers Grove, IL 60515. www.ivpress.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, remind me that rest is not something I need to strive for, but rather something you give me.