"I Want Your God"

Theme of the Week: Let God's Word Rock Your World
Friday, December 29, 2017
Key Bible Verse: You must grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. (2 Peter 3:18)
Dig Deeper: 2 Peter 3
So we celebrated grace.
A few years ago my oldest daughter came home with a test she had failed. That's not permissible in my house. There's no excuse. So when she showed me her test, she said, "What are you going to do?"
I told her, "We're going out to dinner. We're going to go to a movie and out for ice cream. I want you to experience grace." I said, "Look, Dad under-stands grace because Dad did so many things that were just ugly in God's sight. Still he blessed me with your mom and with you kids. I don't deserve any of this. … I want you to see what it's like to be blessed when you should have been punished."
So we celebrated grace.
When my daughter came home from school the next day, she said, "I told my friends what you did. … They [said they] wish you were their dad." I'm not a perfect father, but I love the thought that in this case my daughter experienced grace to the extent that her friends wanted me to be their dad.
Can you imagine if we actually trembled at God's Word? Maybe people would look at us and say, "I wish I had your God."
—Francis Chan in Passion
Adapted from Passion ©2014 by Louie Giglio with Francis Chan and other contributors. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.
Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, may I read my Bible with great reverence and expectancy, knowing that I’m reading words that are inspired by you.
