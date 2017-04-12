It's a Gift

Theme of the week: Satisfying Our Craving for Happiness

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Happy is the person who trusts the Lord, who doesn't turn to those who are proud or to those who worship false gods. (Psalm 40:4, NCV)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 40

My friend Billy once told me a story about seeking the joy to be found in fellowship with God. He said he was in his bedroom one evening, listening to worship songs through his headphones while working on something. He said the words to one of the songs spoke powerfully to his heart, and he felt incredibly moved by them, feeling the great [joy] of God's presence in his room. The next day, he came home from work, went straight into his [bed]room, put his headphones on, cranked up the same song, and waited for the joy once more.

Nothing happened. God did not show up in the same way. Billy was left with the normal feeling of sitting on his bed with his headphones on.

Billy's story [helped me realize] that joy is meant to be sought after, not for the sake of the experience, but for the sake of being with the One who gives us that joy. And it's not something we can replicate anytime we like. When we try to do so, we turn the experience into an idol and worship it instead of God.

Our cravings for more of [God] and the joy we find in him are both gifts, but we should always value the Giver far more than the gift.

—Chris Tomlinson in Crave

Adapted from Crave ©2010 by Chris Tomlinson. Used by permission of Harvest House. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, all that is truly pleasurable comes from you alone; may I never settle for "counterfeit pleasures."