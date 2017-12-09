More than Sleep

Theme of the Week: Living In A State Of Rest

Key Bible Verse: For God is working in you, giving you the desire and the power to do what pleases him. (Philippians 2:13)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 2:12–18

Those who enter the rest of Christ cease from their own works but they do not cease to work. Just as the Father is both always at rest and always at his work, we have been "created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do" (Eph. 2:10, NIV et al.). These are works that God has planned for us and for which he empowers us. This means the domain of rest is also a realm of activity. We recognize that the good works God has planned for us proceed from the finished work of Christ. The things we do are not additions to or substitutions for all that Jesus has done on our behalf. They are an extension of his work in us. Rest is a way of life.

Sleep is a form of rest but not all rest is sleep. Physical rest comes to us when we yield to our weariness but God never grows weary. He offers himself to us as a place of repose. He prepares the work we are to do and provides the energy we need to accomplish it. Because he has invited us into his rest, he also commands us to wake up and walk in the light of Christ. Stay awake!

—John Koessler in The Radical Pursuit of Rest

Prayer for the Week

Lord, remind me that rest is not something I need to strive for, but rather something you give me.