No Shoes, All Smiles

Theme of the week: Satisfying Our Craving for Happiness

Key Bible Verse: Why are you down in the dumps, dear soul? Why are you crying the blues? Fix my eyes on God—soon I'll be praising again. He puts a smile on my face. He's my God. (Psalm 43:5, The Message)

Kids with no shoes smile more than kids with shoes.

I know that sounds definitive. I actually haven't conducted a formal study on the topic, so I guess stating my conclusion so directly could be misleading. But I suspect it's true.

I'll tell you why. When my friends and I were in Burkina Faso [on a missions trip], we traveled to a rural village where [an] orphan center is located. When we arrived at the center, we found scores of children, some of whom had torn clothing and most of whom were without shoes.

As we climbed out of our vans, these children gathered around us, staring quietly. We looked back at them, not knowing exactly what to do or say. Then someone in our group waved to them and smiled. And a hundred little teeth shone back brightly in the morning sun.

I have never seen kids smile so big. Or so much.

Joy oozed out of these kids; everything in them delighted to look at us, to smile at us, to touch us, and to laugh uncontrollably at us as we tried to speak their language. Mind you, [most of them didn't] have shoes. They also didn't have parents. Or a change of clothing, or a bed to sleep in, or much food. But they were still smiling.

—Chris Tomlinson in Crave

Prayer for the Week

Lord, all that is truly pleasurable comes from you alone; may I never settle for "counterfeit pleasures."