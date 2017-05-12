"Recalculating"
Monday, December 25, 2017
Key Bible Verse: For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart. (Hebrews 4:12, NIV)
Dig Deeper: Hebrews 4:12-16
When God speaks, you listen. You tremble. You obey.
—Francis Chan (Church planter with We Are Church based in San Francisco, California)
The thing I love most about my GPS is how she (my GPS is female) deals with my mistakes. Sometimes she'll tell me to turn right, but I was distracted so I messed up. But she never gets mad. All she says is: "Recalculating." When she says, "Recalculating," I hear her saying: "Francis, you made a wrong turn, but don't worry. It's going to take a little longer now, so be careful to listen to me next time, but I'll get you there."
That's what the Holy Spirit has done my whole life. I've taken some wrong turns. And he says, "Recalculating. It'll take a little bit longer now because you really screwed up. But don't worry. I will get you there."
I hope you hear the Holy Spirit saying that to you when you find you're not where you thought you'd be in your walk with the Lord. Recalculating. Don't worry. I'll still get you there. At some point, though, we have to listen. We have to trust that God's Word is trying to direct us. It's time to listen to the instructions God gives.
Adapted from Passion ©2014 by Louie Giglio with Francis Chan and other contributors. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.
Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, may I read my Bible with great reverence and expectancy, knowing that I’m reading words that are inspired by you.
ANTHONY Swaggerty
Amen, for that word. Directing me to a joy filled life if I let Him do it. Thank you for the pointers. a Great word indeed. Anthony
JOSEPH J TURNER JR
Thank you men for your writings. I receive encouragement seeing other men's input on the MOI web blog. Don't doubt many men read your words and think yes that is me too. Never forget to sharpen each other as iron sharpens against iron. Thank you MOI for being a faithful place for men to learn. I look forward every week to see what God is imparting to me and I share everywhere I go. Everyone needs Jesus!!!!!
Garrett Atkinson
thank you lord for showing me direction when a stumble or am misled help me to know that the path set out is always yours to fellow and in his name amen. The word is something and it direct you like the holy spirit can once you trust in and believe/
Curt Schleicher
Thanks for the much needed reminder. LORD GOD , remind me daily as i read your word that these words i have the privilege to read are your voice from heaven. May i give them the reverence they deserve. Daily let me take their content to heart and take action where necessary in myself and my family's life. In the precious name of Jesus, Amen.
NELSON FAGUNDES
Touching prayer for the week. Thank you.