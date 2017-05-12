"Recalculating"

Theme of the Week: Let God's Word Rock Your World

Key Bible Verse: For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart. (Hebrews 4:12, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 4:12-16

When God speaks, you listen. You tremble. You obey.

—Francis Chan (Church planter with We Are Church based in San Francisco, California)

The thing I love most about my GPS is how she (my GPS is female) deals with my mistakes. Sometimes she'll tell me to turn right, but I was distracted so I messed up. But she never gets mad. All she says is: "Recalculating." When she says, "Recalculating," I hear her saying: "Francis, you made a wrong turn, but don't worry. It's going to take a little longer now, so be careful to listen to me next time, but I'll get you there."

That's what the Holy Spirit has done my whole life. I've taken some wrong turns. And he says, "Recalculating. It'll take a little bit longer now because you really screwed up. But don't worry. I will get you there."

I hope you hear the Holy Spirit saying that to you when you find you're not where you thought you'd be in your walk with the Lord. Recalculating. Don't worry. I'll still get you there. At some point, though, we have to listen. We have to trust that God's Word is trying to direct us. It's time to listen to the instructions God gives.

Adapted from Passion ©2014 by Louie Giglio with Francis Chan and other contributors. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, may I read my Bible with great reverence and expectancy, knowing that I’m reading words that are inspired by you.