Receiving Rest

Theme of the Week: Living In A State Of Rest

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: So there is a special rest still waiting for the people of God. (Hebrews 4:9)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 4:1-11

The work of God was finished long before we ever came on the scene.

The author of Hebrews speaks of God's rest as a destination or location. He calls it "his" (God's) rest but also says it is a rest we "enter" and warns that it is possible to "fall short" of it (Heb 4:1, NIV et al.). This imagery is drawn from God's promise to provide a place of rest for Israel after the exodus from Egypt. Before rest is a practice, it is an experience. Before we can engage in rest as a discipline we must first receive it as a gift from God.

Because we are activists by nature, we would prefer to begin with technique. We want to know what methods will enable us to experience rest. Rest seems like it should be a matter of rhythm, balance, and measured effort. In other words, we think of rest as something we must do. It is just another kind of work or a different way of doing our work. But the experience of God's rest begins with something that has been done for us. The lesson of Genesis is that the first work of rest is to cease from our own effort. All that needs to be done has already been done. The work of God was finished long before we ever came on the scene. The first move for those who hope to work at rest is to recognize its passive nature. Rest is something we receive. Those who enter into God's rest recognize that rest is something God grants to us. It is grounded on work only God can do. Rest begins with God; it does not begin with us.

—John Koessler in The Radical Pursuit of Rest

Adapted from The Radical Pursuit of Rest ©2016 by John Koessler. Used by permission of InterVarsity Press, P.O. Box 1400, Downers Grove, IL 60515. www.ivpress.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, remind me that rest is not something I need to strive for, but rather something you give me.