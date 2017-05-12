Explore
Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A new Day is coming
 | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Read His Word/Grow > Let God's Word Rock Your World > Tremble at the Word

Tremble at the Word
Theme of the Week: Let God's Word Rock Your World
Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Average rating: [ see ratings/comments | 2 Comments ]

Key Bible Verse: This is the one to whom I will look: he who is humble and contrite in spirit and trembles at my word. (Isaiah 66:2, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 119:114-120

Somewhere along the line, I stopped trembling at your Word.

I read [today's Key Bible Verse] the other day and it literally brought me to tears.

Here's the part that really crushed me. It's that last phrase: the one who "trembles at my word." When I read that, I just started [praying]: "Oh, God, I've lost that. I don't see your Word like that. I don't know if I was teaching it too much or just reading it too much or studying it in class or studying to put together a sermon. But somewhere along the line, I stopped trembling at your Word. You're looking on this earth, looking for someone who trembles still, someone who hears your Word and cries out, 'Wow! That came from God! I just read words sent to me from God Almighty, from the great I AM!'"

When you view the Word of God like that, you realize how much you need to listen, how much you need to act. I want to beg you to read your Bible. But that's not all. I want to beg you to not just study the Bible, but to tremble at the very words of God. I have been praying for a people to rise up that would take the Bible literally and seriously.

—Francis Chan in Passion

Adapted from Passion ©2014 by Louie Giglio with Francis Chan and other contributors. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, may I read my Bible with great reverence and expectancy, knowing that I’m reading words that are inspired by you.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating:

Displaying 1–2 of 2 comments

Curt Schleicher

July 14, 2014  9:36am

When i rediscovered the pain & suffering Jesus endured on my behalf. And realized that my past behavior was like spitting into God's face. This is the last time Scripture moved me to such an extent. But i still need to be refreshed each day with God's word to visualize His love for me & my need for Him everyday. As today's prayer so aptly puts it "help me know you in ever-deepening ways." Amen

Report Abuse

Steve Pappas

July 14, 2014  6:32am

MOI- Isaiah 66:2; Lord to really take your word seriously. To literally tremble at what is says. It is you the great I AM that is speaking to me through it. That I would never take it for granted or lose the respect it deserves.

Report Abuse

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.




Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueDecember
A new Day is coming
View Issue



Featured Items




Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top