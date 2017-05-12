Tremble at the Word

Theme of the Week: Let God's Word Rock Your World

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: This is the one to whom I will look: he who is humble and contrite in spirit and trembles at my word. (Isaiah 66:2, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 119:114-120

Somewhere along the line, I stopped trembling at your Word.

I read [today's Key Bible Verse] the other day and it literally brought me to tears.

Here's the part that really crushed me. It's that last phrase: the one who "trembles at my word." When I read that, I just started [praying]: "Oh, God, I've lost that. I don't see your Word like that. I don't know if I was teaching it too much or just reading it too much or studying it in class or studying to put together a sermon. But somewhere along the line, I stopped trembling at your Word. You're looking on this earth, looking for someone who trembles still, someone who hears your Word and cries out, 'Wow! That came from God! I just read words sent to me from God Almighty, from the great I AM!'"

When you view the Word of God like that, you realize how much you need to listen, how much you need to act. I want to beg you to read your Bible. But that's not all. I want to beg you to not just study the Bible, but to tremble at the very words of God. I have been praying for a people to rise up that would take the Bible literally and seriously.

—Francis Chan in Passion

Adapted from Passion ©2014 by Louie Giglio with Francis Chan and other contributors. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, may I read my Bible with great reverence and expectancy, knowing that I’m reading words that are inspired by you.