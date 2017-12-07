Trusting Surrender

Theme of the Week: Living In A State Of Rest

Key Bible Verse: In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, O Lord, will keep me safe. (Psalm 4:8)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 4

What we do for God is dependent on what God has done for us.

Rest is a state of being that is essential to Christian living; it is the engine that drives all Christian action. What we do for God is dependent on what God has done for us. On the seventh day of creation God rested from his work. We enter this same rest when we rest in God's work.

Although we don't usually think of rest as an activity, it is nonetheless something we pursue. But if rest is an act, it is a special kind of act. Like sleep, rest begins with surrender. When we rest we relinquish control of the world and resign ourselves to be carried along by a current that has already been set in motion. When it comes to spiritual rest, this is a current that has been set in motion by God himself. Rest also requires a measure of trust. We lie down and close our eyes in sleep because we believe that the world will get along fine without us for a time. God will take care of us and the world during our slumber. When we rest we disengage from normal activity confident that the things that concern us will move forward even without the effort of our hand. This makes rest an exercise in faith.

—John Koessler in The Radical Pursuit of Rest

Prayer for the Week

Lord, remind me that rest is not something I need to strive for, but rather something you give me.