Theme of the week: Satisfying Our Craving for Happiness

Key Bible Verse: "God's kingdom is like a treasure hidden in a field … and then accidentally found. … The finder is ecstatic … and proceeds to sell everything he owns to raise money and buy that field." (Matthew 13:44, The Message)

We don't always feel God's presence, and we aren't always consumed with [intense feelings of] joy. But even in those times, we can remember that we will find the greatest kind of joy in [God] and that we do what's best for ourselves when we orient our lives around Jesus, knowing that even if we experience some measure of sorrow in this life, the life to come will bring the fullness of joy in his presence.

If we could have all the treasures of the world, great wisdom, and unrivaled power, or if we could just have a new job or a wife, would we count all of it as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Jesus? As we yield our grip on our own personal treasures so we can take hold of the ultimate Treasure, we may find God calling us to literally give everything up to follow him. Or he may ask us to simply let go of everything within our hearts so he can take full control of our lives.

That's when we'll be able to smile like a kid with no shoes.

—Chris Tomlinson in Crave

Adapted from Crave ©2010 by Chris Tomlinson. Used by permission of Harvest House. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, all that is truly pleasurable comes from you alone; may I never settle for "counterfeit pleasures."