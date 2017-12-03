Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Our Greatest Hope

Study Passage: Hebrews 10:32-39

32 Think back on those early days when you first learned about Christ. Remember how you remained faithful even though it meant terrible suffering. 33 Sometimes you were exposed to public ridicule and were beaten, and sometimes you helped others who were suffering the same things. 34 You suffered along with those who were thrown into jail, and when all you owned was taken from you, you accepted it with joy. You knew there were better things waiting for you that will last forever.

35 So do not throw away this confident trust in the Lord. Remember the great reward it brings you! 36 Patient endurance is what you need now, so that you will continue to do Gods will. Then you will receive all that he has promised.

37 For in just a little while, the Coming One will come and not delay.

38 And my righteous ones will live by faith. But I will take no pleasure in anyone who turns away.

39 But we are not like those who turn away from God to their own destruction. We are the faithful ones, whose souls will be saved.

Study Questions

What is the key to having joy in the midst of suffering? The writer of Hebrews quotes (see vv. 37-38) Habakkuk 2. What context does that passage provide? How does our future hope help us live in the present?

Spend Time In Prayer: Thank the Lord that he will return one day to restore all things; ask for patience, perseverance, and joy as you wait for that day.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, I place my ultimate hope in your return. Let me be found faithful as I wait for my future hope to be fully revealed.