What Am I Really Craving?

Key Bible Verse: As the deer longs for streams of water, so I long for you, O God. I thirst for God, the living God. When can I go and stand before him? (Psalm 42:1-2)

The deepest cravings of my soul … are leading me home to Him.

—Chris Tomlinson (Businessman, writer, and board member of ACTS—a ministry to widows and orphans in Burkina Faso)

I am staring at [a picture of] a chubby kid eating ice cream. It is taped to my television. With his brow furrowed and his right hand gripping a spoon, he is sitting in front of a carton of ice cream. His eyes reveal the intensity of deep desire. The creators of this image have named his desire with large white letters spread across the scene: CRAVE.

My wife, Anna, [taped] it on our TV as a reminder for us to crave the things of God, particularly when we would rather sit on the couch and watch a movie. I need this constant reminder to crave more of God, mostly because I have spiritual ADHD. My heart is much like that of Methodist pastor Robert Robinson who wrote,

"Let Thy goodness, like a fetter,

Bind my wandering heart to Thee.

Prone to wander, Lord, I feel it,

Prone to leave the God I love."

As I walk the path of life, my heart desires the goodness of God's presence but all too often easily wanders away from him.

Lord, all that is truly pleasurable comes from you alone; may I never settle for "counterfeit pleasures."