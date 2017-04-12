When Less Is More

Theme of the week: Satisfying Our Craving for Happiness

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you your heart's desires. (Psalm 37:4)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 97

Something about Mardoche's kind of joy is different from my own.

One of the boys I connected with on the trip to [Burkina Faso] is named Mardoche. One morning Mardoche came up to me and made a sign to follow him. So I followed. As we came to the back of [a] building, Mardoche put his two hands up to me. In each grubby hand was a piece of bread, one of the two food items he was given to eat each day. He took a bite out of one of the pieces of bread and handed me the other. As I slowly took it from his hand, he looked up at me and said, "Fo ya mum soa," which means, "You are my friend."

I took a bite, looking down at this little boy with no money, no iPod, no soccer balls, no college savings account, no change of clothes, no parents, and no shoes. Just a ragged T-shirt, a pair of shorts, two little loaves, and the biggest grin this side of heaven.

Something about Mardoche's kind of joy is different from my own; he seems to have more of it. Perhaps he knows joy because he is unencumbered by the things of this world. After all, he doesn't have to choose between trusting God to provide for him and trusting an ATM to have cash that day, because his only provider is God.

—Chris Tomlinson in Crave

Adapted from Crave ©2010 by Chris Tomlinson. Used by permission of Harvest House. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, all that is truly pleasurable comes from you alone; may I never settle for "counterfeit pleasures."