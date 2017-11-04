Explore
Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Believe & Repent > Grace Alone > All You Need Is Grace

All You Need Is Grace
Theme of the Week: Grace Alone
Saturday, November 4, 2017

Average rating: [ see ratings/comments | 1 Comments ]

Key Bible Verse: Because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ. (Ephesians 2:4-5, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 2:3-7

God is rich in mercy, is unequaled in his love for humanity, has made us alive together with Jesus, and shows us off like a proud father for all eternity as a testament to his amazing grace. Mercy is to the soul what water is to a thirsty man. Love ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.


Prayer for the Week
Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating:

Displaying 1–1 of 1 comments

Curt Schleicher

April 04, 2014  8:18am

God's grace has empowered me by releasing from the hold pornograghy had on me. I do not say this with pride but with a humble spirit, for allowing these horrid actions is certainly nothing to be proud of, but an extremely low point of my journey. I look forward with a optimistic spirit to how, being freed from this slavery, will be replaced by ministry work for the Lord. I am truly thankful for the freedom with which I am able to serve the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus, our risen Savior. My prayer this day, is to show me through my daily routine and work, how I may best be of service to you. In Jesus Name, Amen.

Report Abuse

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.




Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
View Issue



Featured Items




Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top