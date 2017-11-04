All You Need Is Grace

God is rich in mercy, is unequaled in his love for humanity, has made us alive together with Jesus, and shows us off like a proud father for all eternity as a testament to his amazing grace. Mercy is to the soul what water is to a thirsty man. Love ...
Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.
Curt Schleicher
God's grace has empowered me by releasing from the hold pornograghy had on me. I do not say this with pride but with a humble spirit, for allowing these horrid actions is certainly nothing to be proud of, but an extremely low point of my journey. I look forward with a optimistic spirit to how, being freed from this slavery, will be replaced by ministry work for the Lord. I am truly thankful for the freedom with which I am able to serve the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus, our risen Savior. My prayer this day, is to show me through my daily routine and work, how I may best be of service to you. In Jesus Name, Amen.