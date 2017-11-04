All You Need Is Grace

Theme of the Week: Grace Alone

Key Bible Verse: Because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ. (Ephesians 2:4-5, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 2:3-7

God is rich in mercy, is unequaled in his love for humanity, has made us alive together with Jesus, and shows us off like a proud father for all eternity as a testament to his amazing grace. Mercy is to the soul what water is to a thirsty man. Love ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.