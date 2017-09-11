Becoming Good

Theme of the Week: A Transformed Life

Key Bible Verse: Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples. (John 13:35)

Dig Deeper: 1 John 3:11-24

Loving our neighbor is the pinnacle of Christian expression. The world knows exactly what acts of love look like, but what it needs to see are people who will regularly and consistently express love. This is what differentiated Jesus from the Pharisees. Jesus' actions were motivated by both the attitude and character of love. The new creation does not make us merely do-gooders but transforms us to become good.

The people loved Jesus because he lived a lifestyle of communion, communication, and companionship with the Father that they all wanted but could not live. The prostitute, tax collector, Samaritan woman, leper, and sinners all saw hope in Jesus as he showed them a better way by living with them but refusing to do what they did. Today, he calls us and promises to transform us to become like him.

Jesus was called the "friend of sinners" (Matt. 11:19; Luke 7:34), though he remained obedient to God during his life on earth. This is real life. This is real love. This is who we will become!

—Jacob William in Crossruption

Prayer for the Week

Father, transform me into your image more and more each day so that I can experience the joy of living out my adoption as your son.