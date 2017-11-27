Beginning Again

Theme of the Week: Our Greatest Hope

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: And he who was seated on the throne said, "Behold, I am making all things new." (Revelation 21:5)

Dig Deeper: Revelation 21:18

We need more than a silver-lining outlook on life. Much, much more. We need an unbreakable, unquenchable hope.

—John Eldredge (President of Ransomed Heart based in Colorado Springs, Colorado)

I'll let you in on a little secret: your heart is made for the kingdom of God. This might be the most important thing anyone will ever tell you about yourself: your heart only thrives in one habitat, and that safe place is called the kingdom of God. Stay with me now.

Jesus Christ gave his life to give each of us a hope above and beyond all former hopes. Every action and teaching of his brilliant life were very intentionally directed at unveiling this hope to us. Late in the gospel of Matthew he described it with breathtaking clarity:

Truly I tell you, at the renewal of all things, when the Son of Man sits on his glorious throne ... everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or wife or children or fields for my sake will receive a hundred times as much and will inherit eternal life (Matt. 19:28-29).

The Greek word used here for "renewal" is palingenesia, which is derived from two root words: paling meaning "again," and genesia, meaning "beginning," which of course hearkens back to Genesis. Genesis again. Eden restored. Could it possibly be?

Adapted from All Things New ©2017 by John Eldredge. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, I place my ultimate hope in your return. Let me be found faithful as I wait for my future hope to be fully revealed.