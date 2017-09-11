Being Changed



Theme of the Week: A Transformed Life





Key Bible Verse: For God knew his people in advance, and he chose them to become like his Son, so that his Son would be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters. (Romans 8:29) Dig Deeper: Romans 8:23-30 Christianity is the incredible relational journey of inner spiritual intimacy between God and mankind. The more we are transformed to experience the internal evidence, the more external expression overflows. The evidence of salvation is this journey of transformation, where we cognitively recognize and become aware of God, leading to communion, communication, and companionship with God. If there is no transformation, there is no salvation. Transformation is not a destination but a journey. You can know you have reached the destination of salvation when you realize you are on the journey of transformation. There is nothing that is achieved in the realm of the mind and body that can compare to this incredible personal intimacy of love that humanity can experience on a constant and consistent basis. If the spirit is born again, the consequences are that we experience the power of God to overcome sin, love others, and live in unity. Resurrection power is not what we feel or something we can generate intellectually but is a consequential outcome of God in us. If we are in a relationship with Christ, then we will experience his resurrection power to progressively grow in his lifestyle. The explosive power of God rebirths the human spirit, transforms the human mind, and enables the human body to know the resurrection power so we can experience true spirituality. —Jacob William in Crossruption Adapted from Crossruption ©2017 by Jacob William. Used by permission of Westbow Press. All rights reserved. Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity. All rights reserved.

print Prayer for the Week Father, transform me into your image more and more each day so that I can experience the joy of living out my adoption as your son.

