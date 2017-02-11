A Better Story

Theme of the Week: Single With A Purpose

Key Bible Verse: For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. (2 Corinthians 4:17, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 4:13-18

Is the life you're living the one you always wanted for yourself? The reality is that all of us can imagine something better for ourselves than our circumstances today. The greater reality is that if you love and follow Jesus, ...

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, you are my first love and always will be; when I am feeling lonely or unfulfilled, remind me to find my satisfaction in you before I seek it in anyone else.