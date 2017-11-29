Completely Renewed

Key Bible Verse: Then, when our dying bodies have been transformed into bodies that will never die, this Scripture will be fulfilled: "Death is swallowed up in victory." (1 Corinthians 15:54)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 15:51-57

Death is utterly swept away at the Great Restoration. And not only death, but every other form of sorrow, assault, illness, and harm we've ever known. You will be completely renewed—body, soul, and spirit. A piercing headache can be debilitating; you know the sweet relief when it vanishes. Surely you have had some nasty flu, and you know what a joy it was to get your strength and appetite back. These little glimpses of our restoration are taking place all the time, hints of what is coming.

Many people face far worse. What do you say to the soldier horribly maimed by stepping on an IED? What restoration awaits the woman who due to a series of complications after surgery lost three of her limbs and must be turned in bed many times a day? Thank God we have more than empathy to offer; we have the restoration of Jesus to point to as a solid, vivid demonstration of our coming renewal.

The broken body of Jesus was horribly torn apart by his torture and execution (Isa. 52:13). But then, wonder of wonders, two mornings later he was completely renewed at his resurrection. Our Forerunner was physically restored and then some. Gone the thorn in his brow, gone the spear in his side, gone the nails in his hands. His body was beautiful and whole again.

—John Eldredge in All Things New

