In the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve hid when they sinned. Their nakedness was symbolic of their sin being exposed. Immediately after sinning, they covered themselves with fig leaves. ...
Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.
Thomas Gebhardt
Yeah, I put the prayer of the week up on my blog. It reminds me that I must make sure to not entertain the works-based theology that I was raised with and to believe in and enjoy God's unconditional love and free gift to me.
Curt Schleicher
Each & every day this week, you've pointed out scripturally some area where my life is unacceptable to you Lord. I lay the latest victim, my personal life, before you and admit its been grossly unacceptable to your holy standards. Today & every day in the future, I will strive, with the guidance & leadership of your Holy Spirit, to clean up this part. Amen.