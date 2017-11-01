Covered

Theme of the Week: Grace Alone

Key Bible Verse: What the law was powerless to do because it was weakened by the flesh, God did by sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh to be a sin offering. (Romans 8:3, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 4:11-16

In the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve hid when they sinned. Their nakedness was symbolic of their sin being exposed. Immediately after sinning, they covered themselves with fig leaves. ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.