Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Covered
Theme of the Week: Grace Alone
Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Key Bible Verse: What the law was powerless to do because it was weakened by the flesh, God did by sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh to be a sin offering. (Romans 8:3, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 4:11-16

In the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve hid when they sinned. Their nakedness was symbolic of their sin being exposed. Immediately after sinning, they covered themselves with fig leaves. ...

Prayer for the Week
Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.

Thomas Gebhardt

April 01, 2014  2:43pm

Yeah, I put the prayer of the week up on my blog. It reminds me that I must make sure to not entertain the works-based theology that I was raised with and to believe in and enjoy God's unconditional love and free gift to me.

Curt Schleicher

April 01, 2014  7:52am

Each & every day this week, you've pointed out scripturally some area where my life is unacceptable to you Lord. I lay the latest victim, my personal life, before you and admit its been grossly unacceptable to your holy standards. Today & every day in the future, I will strive, with the guidance & leadership of your Holy Spirit, to clean up this part. Amen.

