Experiencing Adoption

Theme of the Week: A Transformed Life

Key Bible Verse: Now you are no longer a slave but God's own child. And since you are his child, God has made you his heir. (Galatians 4:7)

Dig Deeper: Galatians 4:1-7

When a mother gives birth to a baby, there is a relational identity established between the parent and child. Father-child and mother-child are the relational identities the baby experiences. The child does not believe these identities but experiences them. When we receive the Spirit of God in the new creation, he produces something that did not exist before. There is a spiritual identity conversion that happens in the human spirit by the Holy Spirit. As we journey this relationship of love with the Father, there is an inner awareness of adoption. This will bring a supernatural inner rest that we can experience in the midst of external unrest. It is this inner awareness of son and daughter identity that we all long for. This identity change goes beyond the body and mind to the very core of who we are. We become children of God—literally!

The death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus set Christianity apart from all other religions and allowed human beings to move from slaves to becoming sons and daughters who may now experience communion, communication, and companionship with their Father. This reality happens first in the human spirit, and is experienced through transformation in the mind and body. Adoption establishes God as our Father. Transformation enables us to experience God as our Father.

—Jacob William in Crossruption

Prayer for the Week

Father, transform me into your image more and more each day so that I can experience the joy of living out my adoption as your son.