Theme of the Week: Joyful Giving

Key Bible Verse: One gives freely, yet grows all the richer; another withholds what he should give, and only suffers want. (Proverbs 11:24, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 11:23-31

What is giving even supposed to look like?

Scripture helps us answer that very question. Throughout the Bible, we see a generous God instructing and demonstrating how to live generously. First, giving is to be a priority. In the Old Testament, we frequently see God directing the Israelites to give their first and best to him. They were to give the "first produce" of their harvests (Prov. 3:9, CSB).

Whatever crops were produced, the first and best of those crops went to God. This priority is woven throughout the Bible. We were designed to give our first and best to God. This pattern is completely opposite of what we typically see in our world. We tend to take care of ourselves first and cast off what we have decided we don't need anymore. Giving isn't a driving passion, but it is an afterthought.

So what does the first and best look like for us? For most, this means that some of your gross salary (the amount you earn before taxes, insurance, and retirement are taken out) should be given to God's mission. Releasing a part of your gross salary is a way to offer up your first and best. If you are wondering where to give, start with your local church.

—Art Rainer in The Money Challenge

Prayer for the Week

My Provider, liberate me to be generous with my money, time, possessions, and talents just as you have been generous to me.