Fruitful Life

Perhaps the greatest loss in the not-yet-married life is growth in godliness, because so many of us procrastinate in pursuing it, waiting until we get married to get more serious. We don't have the day-in, day-out accountability of a spouse and family yet—people ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.
Jesus, you are my first love and always will be; when I am feeling lonely or unfulfilled, remind me to find my satisfaction in you before I seek it in anyone else.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments