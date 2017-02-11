Fruitful Life

Theme of the Week: Single With A Purpose

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Put on your new nature, created to be like God—truly righteous and holy. (Ephesians 4:24)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 4:17-24

Perhaps the greatest loss in the not-yet-married life is growth in godliness, because so many of us procrastinate in pursuing it, waiting until we get married to get more serious. We don't have the day-in, day-out accountability of a spouse and family yet—people ...

Log In To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, you are my first love and always will be; when I am feeling lonely or unfulfilled, remind me to find my satisfaction in you before I seek it in anyone else.