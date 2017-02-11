Explore
Fruitful Life
Theme of the Week: Single With A Purpose
Friday, November 10, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Put on your new nature, created to be like God—truly righteous and holy. (Ephesians 4:24)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 4:17-24

Perhaps the greatest loss in the not-yet-married life is growth in godliness, because so many of us procrastinate in pursuing it, waiting until we get married to get more serious. We don't have the day-in, day-out accountability of a spouse and family yet—people ...

Prayer for the Week
Jesus, you are my first love and always will be; when I am feeling lonely or unfulfilled, remind me to find my satisfaction in you before I seek it in anyone else.

A new Day is coming
