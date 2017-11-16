Generous by Design

Theme of the Week: Joyful Giving

Key Bible Verse: "I tell you the truth," Jesus said, "this poor widow has given more than all the rest of them." (Luke 21:3)

Dig Deeper: Luke 21:1-4

We were created to live generously.

—Art Rainer (Vice president for Institutional Advancement at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary)

I used to get the story of the widow's gift wrong [See today's Dig Deeper]. Though I knew the narrative well, my imagination gave me an incorrect image of this woman. Whenever I would read the story of the widow, I would experience a sense of pity toward her. [I thought] the gift she gave was an act of misery for her.

Why would Jesus use a person who gave out of misery to illustrate giving? It was more likely that this woman was not grimacing but smiling, cheek to cheek. When you were around her, you probably did not sense burden. In fact, I bet she was one of the most joyful individuals in that temple area.

God designed us to be generous. When we are generous, we get closer to God's original design for how we should operate. And when we get closer to God's original design for how we should operate, we will find ourselves more happy, satisfied, and full of purpose with not just our money, but our entire lives. When we operate as God designed, by giving to advance his kingdom, we will find greater purpose and happiness in our money.

Prayer for the Week

My Provider, liberate me to be generous with my money, time, possessions, and talents just as you have been generous to me.