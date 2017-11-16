The Greatest Gift

Theme of the Week: Joyful Giving

Key Bible Verse: He who did not spare his own Son but gave him up for us all, how will he not also with him graciously give us all things? (Romans 8:32, ESV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 9:6-15

Your attitude toward giving reflects what you really find most important—God's mission or your wants. A cheerful attitude toward giving does not negate the fact that real sacrifice is taking place. Cheerful givers can have a lot, have a little, or be in the midst of financial turmoil.

God demonstrated how we are to give when he gave us Jesus. Jesus was his one and only, his first and best. As the owner of everything, he gave us the greatest gift ever given. His sacrifice was the greatest this world has ever seen. And yet, he did it all willingly, purposefully, and cheerfully. Though the sacrifice was great, God gave cheerfully because he looked through the lens of eternity and saw the awesome and worthy outcome. And when we give, so should we.

God didn't just tell us how to give. He showed us. We have a God who gave his first and best and gave proportionally, sacrificially, and cheerfully.

Let's feed the hungry. Let's clothe the naked. Let's use our resources to make sure that every person on this planet has the opportunity to hear about the love of Jesus. And let's do so by prioritizing proportional, sacrificial, and joyful generosity.

—Art Rainer in The Money Challenge

Prayer for the Week

My Provider, liberate me to be generous with my money, time, possessions, and talents just as you have been generous to me.