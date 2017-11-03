The Human Condition

Why does a human sin? He sins because humans are a spiritually dead race. When humans sin, we are simply being what we are by nature. Ephesians 2:1-3 describes ...
Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.
