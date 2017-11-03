The Human Condition

Theme of the Week: Grace Alone

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: When you were spiritually dead because of your sins and because you were not free from the power of your sinful self, God made you alive with Christ, and he forgave all our sins. (Colossians 2:13, NCV)

Dig Deeper: Colossians 2:10-15

Why does a human sin? He sins because humans are a spiritually dead race. When humans sin, we are simply being what we are by nature. Ephesians 2:1-3 describes ...

Log In To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.