Explore
Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Believe & Repent > Grace Alone > The Human Condition

The Human Condition
Theme of the Week: Grace Alone
Friday, November 3, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: When you were spiritually dead because of your sins and because you were not free from the power of your sinful self, God made you alive with Christ, and he forgave all our sins. (Colossians 2:13, NCV)

Dig Deeper: Colossians 2:10-15

Why does a human sin? He sins because humans are a spiritually dead race. When humans sin, we are simply being what we are by nature. Ephesians 2:1-3 describes ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.


Prayer for the Week
Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.




Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
View Issue



Featured Items




Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top