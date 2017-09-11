Inner Change

Theme of the Week: A Transformed Life

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. (1 Corinthians 13:2, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 13:1-8

God's love is evidenced in Jesus, and God living in us is expressed by our love. We do not prove God lives in us by loving others; rather, we love others because God lives in us. The difference is what separates religion from relationship. Religion changes our behavior, while relationship transforms our nature.

The invisible God is made visible when we love one another through our experience of the Father's love. When we experience the evidence of love on the inside, we will express this by living a life of love on the outside, regardless of circumstances.

We can speak great spiritual truths, express spiritual gifts, display awesome faith, and give away all we have—none of this means anything in and of itself. Every religion identifies and promotes these virtues. This is what religion is all about. Talking more, having more, and giving more define twenty-first-century Christianity. We speak about what we do not understand, we have what does not fulfill, and we give what we do not have.

A relationship with God first creates an outcome inside us. We become patient and kind rather than envious, boastful, proud, and self-seeking. We become people who do not delight in evil but who always protect, trust, hope, and persevere.

—Jacob William in Crossruption

Adapted from Crossruption ©2017 by Jacob William. Used by permission of Westbow Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity. All rights reserved.

Prayer for the Week

Father, transform me into your image more and more each day so that I can experience the joy of living out my adoption as your son.