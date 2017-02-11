Limit Distractions

The not yet married today live in the most technologically advanced generation in history. That means we also live in the most connected generation and therefore likely the most distracted one. Distraction has always ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.
Jesus, you are my first love and always will be; when I am feeling lonely or unfulfilled, remind me to find my satisfaction in you before I seek it in anyone else.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments