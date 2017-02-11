Limit Distractions

Theme of the Week: Single With A Purpose

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: And this world is fading away, along with everything that people crave. But anyone who does what pleases God will live forever. (1 John 2:17)

Dig Deeper: 1 John 2:15-17

The not yet married today live in the most technologically advanced generation in history. That means we also live in the most connected generation and therefore likely the most distracted one. Distraction has always ...

Log In To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, you are my first love and always will be; when I am feeling lonely or unfulfilled, remind me to find my satisfaction in you before I seek it in anyone else.