Longing for Restoration

Theme of the Week: Our Greatest Hope

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: This hope is a strong and trustworthy anchor for our souls. It leads us through the curtain into God's inner sanctuary.(Hebrews 6:19)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 6:13-20

Joy will be yours.

If we will listen with kindness and compassion to our own souls, we will hear the echoes of a hope so precious we can barely put words to it, a wild hope we can hardly bear to embrace. God put it there. He also breathed the corresponding promise into the earth. "God has made everything beautiful for its own time. He has planted eternity in the human heart" (Ecc. 3:11). The secret to your unhappiness and the answer to the agony of the earth are one and the same—we are longing for the kingdom of God. We are aching for the restoration of all things.

Only this hope can serve as the anchor for our souls. One day soon you will step into a renewed earth, a young earth, sparkling like an orchard of cherry trees after a rain shower. Joy will be yours. How do we open our hearts to this after so much pain and disappointment? We have lost many things as we've passed through the battlefields of this war-torn world; our humanity has been stripped of such essential goodness. One of our greatest losses is the gift of wonder, the doorway into the kingdom heart. But each of us has special places and favorite stories that are still able to reawaken it.

—John Eldredge in All Things New

Adapted from All Things New ©2017 by John Eldredge. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, I place my ultimate hope in your return. Let me be found faithful as I wait for my future hope to be fully revealed.