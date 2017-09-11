People of Love

Theme of the Week: A Transformed Life

Key Bible Verse: We love each other because he loved us first. (1 John 4:19)

Dig Deeper: 1 John 4:7-21

When we experience the love of God, we are transformed into a person of love.

A beautiful outcome that the cross of Christ produces in humanity is love. Just as sin and its power were broken on the cross, the ability to love was born on the cross, enabling us to be a person of love irrespective of the object of love.

All humanity is the object of God's love, which is not based on race, religion, denomination, or color. Jesus' life on earth was characterized by an unconditional love that touched every human being, no matter who they were. When the Spirit of God takes up residence in us and transforms us to the image of Christ, we become people of love who love all people. When we experience the love of God, we are transformed into a person of love.

When love is seen as a rule to be followed and an act to be done this is driven by an intellectual understanding of God. When love is experienced, when we receive the love of the Father, loving others becomes an overflow of who we are. In Christ, we will progressively grow to become people of love just like Jesus, as he is the perfection of love. The journey of Christianity is not to increase acts of love but to grow in the nature of love.

—Jacob William in Crossruption

Prayer for the Week

Father, transform me into your image more and more each day so that I can experience the joy of living out my adoption as your son.