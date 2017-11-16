Proportional Giving

Theme of the Week: Joyful Giving

Key Bible Verse: Give in proportion to what you have. Whatever you give is acceptable if you give it eagerly. And give according to what you have, not what you don't have. (2 Corinthians 8:11B-12)

You may be familiar with the term tithe. The most well-known verse about tithing is Malachi 3:10, "'Bring the full tenth into the storehouse so that there may be food in my house. Test me in this way,' says the LORD of Armies. 'See if I will not open the floodgates of heaven and pour out a blessing for you without measure.'"(CSB).

Within the first few books of the Bible, God lays out a pattern for proportional giving. This means that those who have less are giving less, and those who have more are giving more. God could have said, "Everyone must give $1,000 per year." But he did not. Instead, God asks his people to give in proportion to what he has given. There should be a relationship between the amount God gives you to steward and the amount you give to others.

There is much debate as to whether or not we should still stick to a strict tithe of 10 percent of our income. Here is my suggestion—if you do not give 10 percent of your gross income, your goal should be to get to that 10 percent mark. If you already give 10 percent of your gross income, it is time to set a new, higher goal. A tithe was never meant to be a limit on your giving.

—Art Rainer in The Money Challenge

Adapted from—Monday through Saturday: The Money Challenge ©2017 by Art Rainer. Used by permission of B&H Publishing Group. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

My Provider, liberate me to be generous with my money, time, possessions, and talents just as you have been generous to me.