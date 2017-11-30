The Return of Christ

Theme of the Week: Our Greatest Hope

Key Bible Verse: Therefore, with minds that are alert and fully sober, set your hope on the grace to be brought to you when Jesus Christ is revealed at his coming. (1 Peter 1:13, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 1 Peter 1:13-25

The great hope and expectation of the Christian faith is focused on one dramatic, startling event, sudden as a bolt of lightning, sharp as the tip of a sword: the bodily return of Jesus Christ, and with that, the renewal of all things. The two are united, as surely as God the Father and God the Son are united—the renewal of all things awaits the coming of our Lord, and the coming of our Lord ushers in the renewal of all things.

Now, I know, even to mention the return of Christ suddenly gets everyone a little twitchy. There have been so many alleged "comings," and so many embarrassing disappointments (I can recall at least three in my lifetime) we just want to put this part of our faith aside and focus on other things more attractive to our age. We'd much prefer to focus on popular things like justice, the dignity of women, and God's mercy. But the historic church held the return of Christ to be so central to the Christian faith that they felt it cannot be put aside or buried as some peripheral doctrine without losing Christianity itself.

Friends—the moment you are waiting for, the event you have staked your very life on, is the return of Christ and the renewal of all things. Now that you understand something of the glories of the palingenesia, it becomes even more the heartbeat of our longing, our "first" and greatest hope.

—John Eldredge in All Things New

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, I place my ultimate hope in your return. Let me be found faithful as I wait for my future hope to be fully revealed.