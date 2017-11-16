Sacrificial Giving

Theme of the Week: Joyful Giving

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus.(Philippians 4:19)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 4:10-20

Most, if they give at all, give their leftovers. But we will find our hearts most full when we give our first and best, even if it means we will not be able to purchase something for ourselves later. As we reflect on the story of the widow's mite, we see that God delights in those who give out of sacrifice.

But what should you do when you find yourself financially stressed? Should you really give when times are tough? God delights in those who obey when obedience is not convenient.

God delights in those who obey when obedience is not convenient.

Let's go back to the story of the widow's gift. We see Jesus point out a poor widow who put two tiny coins into the temple treasury. In the midst of many rich people giving large amounts of money, he says she gave the most because she gave out of sacrifice. She gave when it was inconvenient. If anyone had a reason not to give, it was this widow. But she was obedient, and God saw this obedience and delighted in it. God will delight in your decision to give even when it is not convenient. Before you decide to abandon your giving, consider the following: God tells us to give. We give because he gave so generously to us.

—Art Rainer in The Money Challenge

Adapted from—Monday through Saturday: The Money Challenge ©2017 by Art Rainer. Used by permission of B&H Publishing Group. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

My Provider, liberate me to be generous with my money, time, possessions, and talents just as you have been generous to me.