Signs of Generosity

Theme of the Week: Joyful Giving

Key Bible Verse: "Give, and it will be given to you; a good measure—pressed down, shaken together, and running over—will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you." (Luke 6:38, CSB)

Dig Deeper: 1 Timothy 6:17-19

Generous people tend to be satisfied people—except for one thing: the amount they give away. They always want to give more. Generous people also say "yes" more than they say "no." They manage money, time, and possessions in a way that allows them to say, "Yes," more often.

Generous people do not wait for opportunities for generosity to come to them. They ask, "Is there anything I can do for you?" And they mean it. Because they know that any possession they hold is God's, and it is their responsibility to manage it well for God's purposes. Their possessions are just tools to be used for generosity.

Finally, there is a sense of levity and energy with those who give. Their lack of attachment to possessions develops lightheartedness in them. They experience a freedom and an adventure that most do not. When individuals align themselves with that design, it becomes obvious. They are easily identified, because their generosity has infected their entire being.

—Art Rainer in The Money Challenge

Adapted from—Monday through Saturday: The Money Challenge ©2017 by Art Rainer. Used by permission of B&H Publishing Group. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

My Provider, liberate me to be generous with my money, time, possessions, and talents just as you have been generous to me.