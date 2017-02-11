Single-Minded

Theme of the Week: Single With A Purpose

Key Bible Verse: I want you to be free from the concerns of this life. An unmarried man can spend his time doing the Lord’s work and thinking how to please him. (1 Corinthians 7:32)

A season of singleness is not the minor leagues of marriage.

Perhaps the greatest temptation in singleness is to assume marriage will meet our unmet needs, solve our weaknesses, organize our lives, and unleash our gifts. While marriage may bring joy, help, and relief in certain areas, it immediately multiplies our distractions, because we're responsible for this other person, her needs, dreams, and growth. It's a high calling and a good calling but a demanding one that will keep us from all kinds of other good things.

If God leads you to marry, you may never again know a time like the one you're in right now. A season of singleness is not the minor leagues of marriage. It has the potential to be a unique period of undivided devotion to Christ and undistracted ministry to others. With the Spirit in you and the calendar clear, God has given you the means to make a lasting difference for his kingdom. You're all dressed up, having every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places (Eph. 1:3), with literally everywhere to go.

With God's help and leading, you have the freedom to invest yourself, your time, your resources, your youth, and your flexibility in relationships, ministries, and causes that can bear unbelievable fruit—to live single, satisfied, and sent.

—Marshall Segal in Not Yet Married

Adapted from Not Yet Married ©2017 by Marshall Segal. Used by permission of Crossway. All rights reserved.

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, you are my first love and always will be; when I am feeling lonely or unfulfilled, remind me to find my satisfaction in you before I seek it in anyone else.