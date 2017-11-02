Explore
Sleepwalking
Theme of the Week: Grace Alone
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Key Bible Verse: When you were spiritually dead because of your sins and because you were not free from the power of your sinful self, God made you alive with Christ, and he forgave all our sins. (Colossians 2:13, NCV)

Dig Deeper: Colossians 2:10-15

A few years back, my family and I, along with some friends, went to the Dominican Republic for vacation. [Over breakfast], I met my favorite coffee. I could ...

Prayer for the Week
Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.

Curt Schleicher

April 02, 2014  8:43am

Jesus' death on the cross, and subsequent resurrection, should be a signal for me to come alive again in areas I'm been inactive for Him in my life. Help me Lord become aware of these dead spots and open them up for your Spirit to provide 'action'. Wake me from the trance-like state that everyday 'busyness' sometimes leads me. Be the 'caffeine in my coffee' to make my spirit be raised to new life. Amen.

