Transformed Minds

Theme of the Week: A Transformed Life

Key Bible Verse: Put on your new nature, and be renewed as you learn to know your Creator and become like him. (Colossians 3:10)

Dig Deeper: 1 John 3:1-10

If we are in a relationship with Christ, then we will experience his resurrection power to progressively grow in his lifestyle.

—Jacob William (President and Group CEO of Flatworld Solutions)

When the sperm and egg join together in a woman's womb, when two cells unite to form a single embryo, the miracle of life occurs. For the first thirty days, even the mother does not know life has been conceived. The outside world notices the pregnancy after about four months. But from the day of conception, a two-celled embryo multiplies and grows, eventually [being born]. This is the gap of life—the time between conception (which is invisible) to manifestation (the time where life is visible). [In nature, it] is the time from when the seed is sown to the time we see the root and the shoot come out.

The religion called Christianity pushes people to repent, believe, and behave. Biblical Christianity invites humanity to experience God first, and this happens through the transformation of the mind. Transformation of the mind is the process by which the reality of communication, communion, and companionship with God in the realm of the spirit is experienced by the human mind. The more our mind becomes the mind of Christ the more Christ lives through us.

Prayer for the Week

Father, transform me into your image more and more each day so that I can experience the joy of living out my adoption as your son.