Weekend Bible Study

4 But God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much, 5 that even though we were dead because of our sins, he gave us life when he raised Christ from the dead. (It is only by God's grace ...
Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.
Mike Hain
It seems in some circles grace is looked at as 'allowance' to live in whatever way you want. Therefore, in an attempt to control people, grace is almost denied and the focus seems more on preventing grace from truly being received...which leads to a warped sense of what grace is. This paints a picture that even though grace was given, to receive it we need to "keep up the good work." This misconception can be so damaging because when we fail, as we all do, we have a mentality that we need to 'make up for it' to get back into right standing with God. What is my role in walking with God? Love. Obedience. Trust. And I want to live my life in a way that I authentically acknowledge my sin, with the understanding that I am still loved by my heavenly Dad, who doesn't turn a blind eye to sin, but by grace covers it and gives me the strength to have victory.
Curt Schleicher
Father God, bring into the light to expose any actions I do daily that are empty in your sight. May they be removed from my life that I may use the time more productively in service to you, Jesus. In Jesus, precious name, I pray this , Amen.