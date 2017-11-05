Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Grace Alone

Average rating:

Study Passage: Ephesians 2:3-7

3 All of us used to live that way, following the passionate desires and inclinations of our sinful nature. By our very nature we were subject to God's anger, just like everyone else.

4 But God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much, 5 that even though we were dead because of our sins, he gave us life when he raised Christ from the dead. (It is only by God's grace ...

Log In To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.