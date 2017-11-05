Explore
Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the Week: Grace Alone
Sunday, November 5, 2017

2 Comments

Study Passage: Ephesians 2:3-7

3 All of us used to live that way, following the passionate desires and inclinations of our sinful nature. By our very nature we were subject to God's anger, just like everyone else.

4 But God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much, 5 that even though we were dead because of our sins, he gave us life when he raised Christ from the dead. (It is only by God's grace ...

Prayer for the Week
Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating:

Displaying 1–2 of 2 comments

Mike Hain

April 05, 2014  10:32am

It seems in some circles grace is looked at as 'allowance' to live in whatever way you want. Therefore, in an attempt to control people, grace is almost denied and the focus seems more on preventing grace from truly being received...which leads to a warped sense of what grace is. This paints a picture that even though grace was given, to receive it we need to "keep up the good work." This misconception can be so damaging because when we fail, as we all do, we have a mentality that we need to 'make up for it' to get back into right standing with God. What is my role in walking with God? Love. Obedience. Trust. And I want to live my life in a way that I authentically acknowledge my sin, with the understanding that I am still loved by my heavenly Dad, who doesn't turn a blind eye to sin, but by grace covers it and gives me the strength to have victory.

Curt Schleicher

April 05, 2014  9:01am

Father God, bring into the light to expose any actions I do daily that are empty in your sight. May they be removed from my life that I may use the time more productively in service to you, Jesus. In Jesus, precious name, I pray this , Amen.

Current Issue: October
Growing Young
View Issue



Featured Items




