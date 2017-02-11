Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Single With A Purpose

Study Passage: Ephesians 4:17-24

Living as Children of Light

17 With the Lord's authority I say this: Live no longer as the Gentiles do, for they are hopelessly confused. 18 Their minds are full of darkness; they wander far from the life God gives because they have closed their minds and hardened their hearts against him. 19 They have no sense of shame. They live for lustful pleasure and eagerly practice ...

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, you are my first love and always will be; when I am feeling lonely or unfulfilled, remind me to find my satisfaction in you before I seek it in anyone else.