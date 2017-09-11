

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > About Myself/Success > A Transformed Life > Weekend Bible Study

Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: A Transformed Life





Average rating: [ see ratings/comments ]



Study Passage: 1 John 3:1-10 1 See how very much our Father loves us, for he calls us his children, and that is what we are! But the people who belong to this world don't recognize that we are God's children because they don't know him. 2 Dear friends, we are already God's children, but he has not yet shown us what we will be like when Christ appears. But we do know that we will be like him, for we will see him as he really is. 3 And all who have this eager expectation will keep themselves pure, just as he is pure. 4 Everyone who sins is breaking God's law, for all sin is contrary to the law of God. 5 And you know that Jesus came to take away our sins, and there is no sin in him. 6 Anyone who continues to live in him will not sin. But anyone who keeps on sinning does not know him or understand who he is. 7 Dear children, don't let anyone deceive you about this: When people do what is right, it shows that they are righteous, even as Christ is righteous. 8 But when people keep on sinning, it shows that they belong to the devil, who has been sinning since the beginning. But the Son of God came to destroy the works of the devil. 9 Those who have been born into God's family do not make a practice of sinning, because God's life is in them. So they can't keep on sinning, because they are children of God. 10 So now we can tell who are children of God and who are children of the devil. Anyone who does not live righteously and does not love other believers does not belong to God. Study Questions According to this passage, why do Christians not make a lifestyle of sin? How does knowing our identity in Christ shape how we live? What are signs that God's Spirit is transforming you? Spend Time In Prayer: Reflect on what it means to be adopted into God's family; ask him to make you confident of your identity in him and to make you look more and more like Jesus each day. Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

email

print Prayer for the Week Father, transform me into your image more and more each day so that I can experience the joy of living out my adoption as your son.

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.







Bookmark this page RSS Feeds Back to top





