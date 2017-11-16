Weekend Bible Study



Theme of the Week: Joyful Giving





Study Passage: 2 Corinthians 9:6-15 6 Remember this—a farmer who plants only a few seeds will get a small crop. But the one who plants generously will get a generous crop. 7 You must each decide in your heart how much to give. And don't give reluctantly or in response to pressure. "For God loves a person who gives cheerfully." 8 And God will generously provide all you need. Then you will always have everything you need and plenty left over to share with others. 9 As the Scriptures say, "They share freely and give generously to the poor. Their good deeds will be remembered forever." 10 For God is the one who provides seed for the farmer and then bread to eat. In the same way, he will provide and increase your resources and then produce a great harvest of generosity in you. 11 Yes, you will be enriched in every way so that you can always be generous. And when we take your gifts to those who need them, they will thank God. 12 So two good things will result from this ministry of giving—the needs of the believers in Jerusalem will be met, and they will joyfully express their thanks to God. 13 As a result of your ministry, they will give glory to God. For your generosity to them and to all believers will prove that you are obedient to the Good News of Christ. 14 And they will pray for you with deep affection because of the overflowing grace God has given to you. 15 Thank God for this gift too wonderful for words! Study Questions According to Paul, why should we be generous? How does he address potential fears or hesitations about giving? What additional effects or benefits does he say will arise from the Corinthians' generosity? Spend Time In Prayer: Ask God to examine your heart and show you new ways that you can be a conduit of his generosity to others. Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

print Prayer for the Week My Provider, liberate me to be generous with my money, time, possessions, and talents just as you have been generous to me.

