Your First Love

Key Bible Verse: My health may fail, and my spirit may grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart; he is mine forever. (Psalm 73:26)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 73:21-28

The things that fill our lives and make us happy here are simple grains of sand compared to the endless beaches of knowing Christ.

—Marshall Segal (Staff writer and managing editor at DesiringGod.org)

We are all wired to want happiness, love, and significance. We taste happiness in lots of things but the joy is always just enough to know we're made for something more. Wrapped up with that desire to be happy is a desire to be known and loved. We are all designed for relationship. And we all want our lives to count for something. We want to make a difference. Discontentment and disappointment rise up in the not-yet-married life when we start pursuing that love, joy, and significance in a person and not in God.

Before anyone could ever make us happy in marriage, we have to have already given our hearts away. The surest love, the fullest happiness, and the highest purpose are all available to you in Jesus, just as you are.

Find them first in him, and you will have a far happier and more meaningful marriage, if God brings you a husband or wife one day. And if, in his wisdom and his unfailing love for you, he chooses not to, not-yet-married you will enjoy more than you ever could have dreamed or found for yourself apart from him.

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, you are my first love and always will be; when I am feeling lonely or unfulfilled, remind me to find my satisfaction in you before I seek it in anyone else.